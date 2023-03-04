Previous
Next
03-04 - Colorful Roermond by talmon
Photo 428

03-04 - Colorful Roermond

These umbrella's make Roermond colorful (although it is only a small part of the square in front of the church.
4th March 2023 4th Mar 23

Jan Talmon

ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
117% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Very cool!
March 4th, 2023  
Walks @ 7 ace
Magic!
March 4th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise