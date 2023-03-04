Sign up
Photo 428
03-04 - Colorful Roermond
These umbrella's make Roermond colorful (although it is only a small part of the square in front of the church.
4th March 2023
4th Mar 23
2
1
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
4th March 2023 11:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
umbrella
Mags
ace
Very cool!
March 4th, 2023
Walks @ 7
ace
Magic!
March 4th, 2023
