Photo 429
03-05 - Bubbles Close-up
Experimenting with soap bubbles. Not yet discovered how to get a giant bubble covered allover with colors.
5th March 2023
5th Mar 23
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D600
Taken
5th March 2023 4:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
soap bubbles
Mags
ace
Fantastic! I like this one the best of the three. =)
March 5th, 2023
