03-05 - Bubbles Close-up by talmon
03-05 - Bubbles Close-up

Experimenting with soap bubbles. Not yet discovered how to get a giant bubble covered allover with colors.
5th March 2023 5th Mar 23

Jan Talmon

@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
Mags ace
Fantastic! I like this one the best of the three. =)
March 5th, 2023  
