Photo 440
03-16 - Lerop
In the Hamlet Lerop, the river Roer takes a 180- degree turn. It will be one of the "happiness spots" (geluksplekken) in Roerdalen.
16th March 2023
16th Mar 23
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
7
1
365
NIKON D600
16th March 2023 12:35pm
reor
Mags
ace
Wow! It sure does take a turn!
March 16th, 2023
