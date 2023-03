03-17 - Roer in Roermond

We are getting to the end of the Roer. This is its last part in Roermond. In the front there are two pillars where planks can be placed to separate the Roer from the river Maas to avoid the Maas water getting into the Roer when the water level in the Maas is higher than in the Roer, hence protecting the city from flooding. an the left there are only bars and restaurants waiting till the weather becomes nice. Today it was 17 degrees C and many were having a drink at the end of the afternoon.