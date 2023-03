03-18 - To the top of the Hoenderberg

We were with friends from the time we were students in Eindhoven. We meet once every 3 months and make some walks. This are the stairs to the top of the Hoenderberg near Malden. It is a whole 76 meters above see level. We also had diner and since that diner we noticed that we had this kind of meetings already for 50 years.