08-07 - Happyspot Posterholt by talmon
Photo 578

08-07 - Happyspot Posterholt

A sculpture related to carnival named "The council of eleven".
7th August 2023 7th Aug 23

Jan Talmon

@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
Photo Details

Mags ace
Interesting and very textural!
August 22nd, 2023  
