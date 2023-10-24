Previous
10-24 - Enchanted Gardens by talmon
Photo 591

10-24 - Enchanted Gardens

Kasteeltuinen Arcen (Castle gardens, Arcen), A yearly event at the end of the season that those gardens are open for public. Gardens are lighted and some light shows are given with the trees as the screen.
24th October 2023 24th Oct 23

Jan Talmon

@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
