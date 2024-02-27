Previous
Photo 664

02-27 - We drive an electric car

I'm thinking of a series of 5 photos for the contest of the Fotobond in the Netherlands. Theme might be "Electric car". This could be one of them (Laadpas: A card to be used when charging at a public station).
27th February 2024 27th Feb 24

Jan Talmon

@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
