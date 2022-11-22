Previous
11-22 - Canal house by talmon
11-22 - Canal house

I flew only once business class. So this is my only one from the KLM canal house collection. They recently released number 103.
22nd November 2022 22nd Nov 22

Jan Talmon

@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
Korcsog Károly
I like it!
November 22nd, 2022  
Mags
What a sweet little house.
November 22nd, 2022  
