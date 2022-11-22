Sign up
11-22 - Canal house
I flew only once business class. So this is my only one from the KLM canal house collection. They recently released number 103.
22nd November 2022
22nd Nov 22
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
Photo Details
Korcsog Károly
ace
I like it!
November 22nd, 2022
Mags
ace
What a sweet little house.
November 22nd, 2022
