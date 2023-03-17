Previous
Next
03-17 - Roer flows into the Maas by talmon
99 / 365

03-17 - Roer flows into the Maas

I planned to take this photo on the 18th, but I had other obligations. This is the place where the Roer (foreground) flows into the Maas (the big stream in the middle/background. This completes the story of the Maas.
17th March 2023 17th Mar 23

Jan Talmon

ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
27% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise