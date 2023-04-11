Sign up
Previous
Next
102 / 365
04-11 - B&W
The same building from a different direction.
11th April 2023
11th Apr 23
1
0
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Second choice
Camera
NIKON D600
Taken
11th April 2023 10:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
balcony
Kathryn M
I like this one.
April 11th, 2023
