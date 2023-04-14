Previous
04-14 -shadows artwork by talmon
04-14 -shadows artwork

The tree art pieces by Sjaak Smetsers cast the shadows on the floor. Note that the headpiece of the left side didn't show op in the shadows.
14th April 2023 14th Apr 23

Jan Talmon

@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
Mags ace
Interesting figurines!
April 15th, 2023  
