104 / 365
04-14 -shadows artwork
The tree art pieces by Sjaak Smetsers cast the shadows on the floor. Note that the headpiece of the left side didn't show op in the shadows.
14th April 2023
14th Apr 23
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Second choice
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
14th April 2023 1:01pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Tags
pieces
,
art
Mags
ace
Interesting figurines!
April 15th, 2023
