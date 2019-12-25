Previous
Jumping for Joy by tdaug80
Photo 396

Jumping for Joy

My get-pushed partner challenged me to try using rear curtain / slow sync flash with icm or a moving subject. I didn't even know my camera could do this.
25th December 2019 25th Dec 19

Wendy ace
I recognize that game ... except it is a kids game called 'Mouse Trap'!!
We gave it to our grandkids for Christmas this year and have been playing it ever since!
You have done well with this challenge and caught the motion perfectly!
Wishing you and yours Peace, Joy, and Happiness Today and Always, Tim!
Merry Christmas!
December 26th, 2019  
Frogger ace
April, thanks for the challenge. This was so much fun! It was hard to get the blur while still getting the rest of the exposure right. It took a lot of tries. I'm eager to try this again. Challenges like this one are my favorite part of get-pushed. I learn to do things that I'd never heard of, and in this case, learn about a setting on my camera that I'd never used. @aecasey
December 26th, 2019  
