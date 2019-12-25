Sign up
Photo 396
Jumping for Joy
My get-pushed partner challenged me to try using rear curtain / slow sync flash with icm or a moving subject. I didn't even know my camera could do this.
25th December 2019
25th Dec 19
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
Tags
get-pushed-387
Wendy
ace
I recognize that game ... except it is a kids game called 'Mouse Trap'!!
We gave it to our grandkids for Christmas this year and have been playing it ever since!
You have done well with this challenge and caught the motion perfectly!
Wishing you and yours Peace, Joy, and Happiness Today and Always, Tim!
Merry Christmas!
December 26th, 2019
Frogger
ace
April, thanks for the challenge. This was so much fun! It was hard to get the blur while still getting the rest of the exposure right. It took a lot of tries. I'm eager to try this again. Challenges like this one are my favorite part of get-pushed. I learn to do things that I'd never heard of, and in this case, learn about a setting on my camera that I'd never used.
@aecasey
December 26th, 2019
