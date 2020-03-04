Previous
Next
Salt and Pepper by tdaug80
Photo 466

Salt and Pepper

My get-pushed partner challenged me to try white-on-white photography.
4th March 2020 4th Mar 20

Frogger

ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
127% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Frogger ace
@northy Here's my response to your challenge. I'm interested in your thoughts on the result.
March 4th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise