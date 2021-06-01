Previous
Dogwood Silhouette by tdaug80
Dogwood Silhouette

My get-pushed partner challenged me to make a silhouette. I challenged myself to remember how to spell it.
I'm getting a lot of mileage out of the dogwood blossoms this year.
1st June 2021 1st Jun 21

Photo Details

Frogger ace
Laura, here's my first silhouette. I have a couple other ideas that I hope to photograph over the next day or two. @la_photographic
June 3rd, 2021  
