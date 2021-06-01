Sign up
Photo 920
Dogwood Silhouette
My get-pushed partner challenged me to make a silhouette. I challenged myself to remember how to spell it.
I'm getting a lot of mileage out of the dogwood blossoms this year.
1st June 2021
1st Jun 21
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
963
photos
43
followers
30
following
252% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
3rd June 2021 7:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-462
Frogger
ace
Laura, here's my first silhouette. I have a couple other ideas that I hope to photograph over the next day or two.
@la_photographic
June 3rd, 2021
