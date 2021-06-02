Previous
Dancing With Myself by tdaug80
Photo 921

Dancing With Myself

My get-pushed partner challenged me to create a silhouette. Poor Wallace has lost his dance partner.
2nd June 2021 2nd Jun 21

@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
Photo Details

Laura, here's a fun response to your challenge. @la_photographic
June 4th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
Aww that is so poignant!
June 4th, 2021  
