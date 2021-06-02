Sign up
Photo 921
Dancing With Myself
My get-pushed partner challenged me to create a silhouette. Poor Wallace has lost his dance partner.
2nd June 2021
2nd Jun 21
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
964
photos
43
followers
30
following
252% complete
View this month »
Tags
get-pushed-462
,
songtitle-75
Frogger
ace
Laura, here's a fun response to your challenge.
@la_photographic
June 4th, 2021
Casablanca
ace
Aww that is so poignant!
June 4th, 2021
