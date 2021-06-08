Sign up
Photo 927
Dogwood is Still in Bloom
I can't stop photographing the dogwood blossoms. This shot was photo bombed by the azalea to poked its flowers in from behind.
8th June 2021
8th Jun 21
0
0
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
970
photos
43
followers
30
following
253% complete
View this month »
920
921
922
923
924
925
926
927
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
8th June 2021 3:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
