Dogwood is Still in Bloom
Dogwood is Still in Bloom

I can't stop photographing the dogwood blossoms. This shot was photo bombed by the azalea to poked its flowers in from behind.
8th June 2021

Frogger

ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA.
