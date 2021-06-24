Previous
Golfing Frogger by tdaug80
Photo 943

Golfing Frogger

My get-pushed partner challenged me to create an inverse image. This is another lamp base from our home. I used a flash to create a sharp shadow in the background. I thought that would make the inverse image more interesting.
Frogger

Mary, this turned out to be more fun than I expected. The key is to get the right subject with the right balance of colors. Thanks for the challenge. @mcsiegle
June 26th, 2021  
