Photo 944
Golfing Frogger in W&B
My get-pushed partner challenged me to create an inverse image. The B&W (I decided it was a W&B since it is inverted) version was interesting, also.
25th June 2021
25th Jun 21
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
987
photos
43
followers
30
following
937
938
939
940
941
942
943
944
Tags
get-pushed-465
Frogger
ace
Mary, this is the same image only edited to black and white. It worked well both ways. Thanks for the challenge.
@mcsiegle
June 26th, 2021
