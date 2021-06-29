Previous
Spilling the Beans by tdaug80
Spilling the Beans

Yesterday, Casablanca mentioned that she would call my garbanzo beans chick peas. The package usually shows both names. Garbanzo beans is more fun to say.
29th June 2021 29th Jun 21

