Photo 952
Sunflower Seeds
Today's installment of "Seeds from Tim's Kitchen" is sunflower seeds. I sprinkle these on a salad of raw vegetables. They look a little dirty at this magnification. Sometimes, it's better not to know.
3rd July 2021
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
365
Canon EOS Rebel T6
4th July 2021 8:54am
