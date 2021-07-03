Previous
Next
Sunflower Seeds by tdaug80
Photo 952

Sunflower Seeds

Today's installment of "Seeds from Tim's Kitchen" is sunflower seeds. I sprinkle these on a salad of raw vegetables. They look a little dirty at this magnification. Sometimes, it's better not to know.
3rd July 2021 3rd Jul 21

Frogger

ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
260% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise