Photo 953
Kindness Project
We passed these along a walking/biking path, today. Passersby are encouraged to take a stone to keep or give away, or to leave one of their own.
4th July 2021
4th Jul 21
0
0
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
996
photos
43
followers
30
following
946
947
948
949
950
951
952
953
Views
4
365
Pixel 3
5th July 2021 4:40pm
