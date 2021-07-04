Previous
Next
Kindness Project by tdaug80
Photo 953

Kindness Project

We passed these along a walking/biking path, today. Passersby are encouraged to take a stone to keep or give away, or to leave one of their own.
4th July 2021 4th Jul 21

Frogger

ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
261% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise