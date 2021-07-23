Sign up
Photo 972
Laundry
My get-pushed partner challenged me to try white-on-white.
23rd July 2021
23rd Jul 21
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
1015
photos
43
followers
30
following
266% complete
View this month »
965
966
967
968
969
970
971
972
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
23rd July 2021 7:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-469
Frogger
ace
Anne, here's another response to your challenge. I like the egg shell better.
@365anne
July 24th, 2021
Lin
ace
Hey, Gold Toe socks...I'm wearing mine now...LOL...nice capture.
July 24th, 2021
