Previous
Next
The restaurant is open by tdaug80
Photo 971

The restaurant is open

We have hummingbirds that visit our back yard to feed on flowers like these. Hummingbirds can only hold enough fuel for about 20 minutes of flight, so I expected to find them. Not this time.
22nd July 2021 22nd Jul 21

Frogger

ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
266% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise