Photo 971
The restaurant is open
We have hummingbirds that visit our back yard to feed on flowers like these. Hummingbirds can only hold enough fuel for about 20 minutes of flight, so I expected to find them. Not this time.
22nd July 2021
22nd Jul 21
0
0
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
1014
photos
43
followers
30
following
266% complete
View this month »
964
965
966
967
968
969
970
971
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
22nd July 2021 4:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
