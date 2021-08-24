Previous
Abundance. by tdaug80
Abundance.

My get-pushed partner challenged me to interpret the word abundance or beginnings. I chose "abundance." Our freezer is so stuffed with food that when our daughter was here to visit, she asked if we ate anything, or if we just bought food to freeze.
24th August 2021 24th Aug 21

Frogger

ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
Frogger ace
Lynda, I chose "abundance." Perhaps later this week I should try beginnings by cooking something from our abundantly stocked freezer. @lynbonn
August 24th, 2021  
Lynda ace
@tdaug80 I do believe you have captured abundance. We take the ability to freeze food for our convenience for granted sometimes. That will be a clever combination of the words.
August 24th, 2021  
Larry Steager ace
If the ice cream is taking up to much room....Nice capture of abundance.
August 24th, 2021  
