Photo 1004
Abundance.
My get-pushed partner challenged me to interpret the word abundance or beginnings. I chose "abundance." Our freezer is so stuffed with food that when our daughter was here to visit, she asked if we ate anything, or if we just bought food to freeze.
24th August 2021
24th Aug 21
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
997
998
999
1000
1001
1002
1003
1004
Tags
get-pushed-474
Frogger
ace
Lynda, I chose "abundance." Perhaps later this week I should try beginnings by cooking something from our abundantly stocked freezer.
@lynbonn
August 24th, 2021
Lynda
ace
@tdaug80
I do believe you have captured abundance. We take the ability to freeze food for our convenience for granted sometimes. That will be a clever combination of the words.
August 24th, 2021
Larry Steager
ace
If the ice cream is taking up to much room....Nice capture of abundance.
August 24th, 2021
