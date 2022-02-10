Sign up
Photo 1150
Untitled-1
My get-pushed partner challenged me to create a macro shot of something in my house. Here I took several shots of a cherry tomato and did some focus stacking.
10th February 2022
10th Feb 22
1
0
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
1193
photos
45
followers
28
following
1143
1144
1145
1146
1147
1148
1149
1150
Tags
get-pushed-498
Frogger
ace
Sally, it looks like a regular tomato, but it is only about the size of a large grape.
@salza
February 10th, 2022
