Photo 1167
Orange Man
My get-pushed partner challenged me to be inspired by still life photographer Jenny van Sommers.
4th March 2022
4th Mar 22
1
0
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
1210
photos
45
followers
28
following
319% complete
1160
1161
1162
1163
1164
1165
1166
1167
4
1
365
Canon EOS Rebel T6
4th March 2022 4:33pm
get-pushed-501
Frogger
ace
Jacqueline, thanks for the challenge. I'm not too familiar with the work of very many photographers. It's good to be exposed to them.
@jacqbb
March 4th, 2022
