Life in the Shadows by tdaug80
Photo 1174

Life in the Shadows

The shadows from the rhododendron seemed more interesting when I took the shot, but I've been slacking off of my 365 project. Looks like another entry for my not-365-masterpieces collection.
4th April 2022 4th Apr 22

Frogger

ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
321% complete

Photo Details

