Tulip to be by tdaug80
Tulip to be

The focus on this scene turned out strangely. The back leaves of the tulip and the brown strands in the foreground are in focus, but the front leaves are not. Go ahead. Let's hear your theories.
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
I think it is because the front leaves are actually closer to the camera than the foreground and back leaves. Therefore the focus was on the back leaves distance.
You are looking down rather than straight on - so the front leaves are taller and closer.
April 7th, 2022  
