Photo 1195
Toy Train
My get-pushed partner challenged me to give the effects of photos in miniature.
13th May 2022
13th May 22
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
Photo Details
Tags
get-pushed-511
Frogger
ace
Pete, thanks for the challenge. These photos are a lot of fun if you can find the right subject.
@mirroroflife
May 14th, 2022
