The Soul of Chess

Philidor said that pawns are the soul of chess.

My get-pushed partner challenged me to create a photo with the illusion to be as 3D as possible. Here, I opened my aperture to is widest setting, used a long lens and a short macro extension tube to get a very narrow depth of field.

My partner gave me some tips for other techniques to emphasize the 3D of the scene in my 2D image. I hope to get to those before the week ends.