Peach

My get-pushed partner challenged me to make a second try at something I had done before but wasn't satisfied with.

I had done these Edward Weston style photos in the past, but I was so impressed by Wendy's beet that I decided to try a do-over from my solitary produce collection. My objective was to improve the sharpness of the details in the photo, so I turned my f/stop down to the smallest aperture.