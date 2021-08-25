Previous
Next
Swimming in 3D by jacqbb
Photo 1332

Swimming in 3D

I did some acrylics pouring and when it was dry I made it somewhat more interesting with regular acrylics.
25th August 2021 25th Aug 21

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
2021 update. Will this be the year I’ll go to manual? I bought the books from Emma Davies and will use one of my albums...
364% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
I love this effect.
August 25th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise