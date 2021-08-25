Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1332
Swimming in 3D
I did some acrylics pouring and when it was dry I made it somewhat more interesting with regular acrylics.
25th August 2021
25th Aug 21
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2021 update. Will this be the year I’ll go to manual? I bought the books from Emma Davies and will use one of my albums...
2411
photos
122
followers
134
following
364% complete
View this month »
1325
1326
1327
1328
1329
1330
1331
1332
Latest from all albums
727
1326
1327
1328
1329
1330
1331
1332
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
art-jbb
Susan Wakely
ace
I love this effect.
August 25th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close