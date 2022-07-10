Sign up
Photo 1219
Intimidation
This is a close crop of yesterday's photo. The bee does not appear pleased with his dinner companion.
10th July 2022
10th Jul 22
1
0
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
1262
photos
42
followers
28
following
Tags
push-myself
Frogger
ace
Jacqueline, here's another entry for my own challenge. I like photographing bugs.
@jacqbb
July 11th, 2022
