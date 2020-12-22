Previous
On the Hunt by terryliv
Photo 532

On the Hunt

A Praying Mantis on the hunt among the palm trees.

When I was a kid, I saw a horror movie called The Deadly Mantis about a monster sized Praying Mantis that was hell bent on eating humans. I couldn't sleep for weeks afterwards
22nd December 2020 22nd Dec 20

Poppo Livy

@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia.
Photo Details

Poppo Livy ace
Ha Ha Just Googled it and the story is "When an Arctic glacier explodes, the hidden praying mantis becomes active and starts killing army men around. It then moves to areas like New York and Washington, thereby spreading panic."

You can see the trailer for it here. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0gcn0_V3zv8
December 27th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Neat shot!
December 27th, 2020  
