Previous
Next
Salute to 2020 by terryliv
Photo 534

Salute to 2020

And good riddance.

It wasn't all bad though. Queensland won the football (State of Origin) and there were some very good election results.
1st January 2021 1st Jan 21

Poppo Livy

ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
146% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Picture that speaks for itself
January 2nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise