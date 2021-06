. . . Or perhaps the "Devil with his Marbles".The Devil's marbles is a geological formation on the Stuart Highway as you head south towards Alice Springs.The marbles are remnants from a solid mass of granite that has gradually been eroded away by water after the granite cracked and water penetrated into the cracks. The bulk of the granite still lies beneath the surface.OK. I know its a bit cheesy.For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14