Barkly Homestead is the only petrol station on the 450km run between Camooweal and the Stuart Highway but it also has a few very basic cabins to spend the night, a camping ground and a restaurant. We had booked into one of the cabins.The conditions for night sky photography were perfect and I set myself up on the edge of the road and tried my hand with reasonable success.BoB.For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14