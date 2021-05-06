Sign up
Photo 656
Day 5 - Paartjima: Grounded Kultcha
See yesterdays posting for further information on this posting.
"A giant, seamless canvas on Country, this crowd favourite creates a playful and engaging experience for visitors both young and old.
Let the sand trickle through your fingers and discover how each of the seven artworks, by artists from three different art centres in the Central and Western Desert region, are brought to life."
For the background to this posting, see
https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
6th May 2021
6th May 21
Poppo Livy
ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia.
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365 Year 4
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
18th April 2021 8:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
