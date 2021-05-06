Previous
Day 5 - Paartjima: Grounded Kultcha by terryliv
Day 5 - Paartjima: Grounded Kultcha

See yesterdays posting for further information on this posting.

"A giant, seamless canvas on Country, this crowd favourite creates a playful and engaging experience for visitors both young and old.

Let the sand trickle through your fingers and discover how each of the seven artworks, by artists from three different art centres in the Central and Western Desert region, are brought to life."

For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
6th May 2021

