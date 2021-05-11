Sign up
Photo 661
Day 7: Standley Chasm - That Darn Photographer Again
As you head west, the next feature in the West MacDonnell Ranges is Standley Chasm.
A really liked all of the angles, shapes, textures and colours in this shot on the walk into the chasm.
For the background to this posting, see
https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
11th May 2021
11th May 21
Poppo Livy
ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
2974
photos
116
followers
92
following
181% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365 Year 4
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
20th April 2021 12:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
M. Brutus
ace
It is a very nice scene. At once, tropical looking and arid.
June 21st, 2021
