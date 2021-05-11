Previous
Day 7: Standley Chasm - That Darn Photographer Again by terryliv
Day 7: Standley Chasm - That Darn Photographer Again

As you head west, the next feature in the West MacDonnell Ranges is Standley Chasm.

A really liked all of the angles, shapes, textures and colours in this shot on the walk into the chasm.

For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
11th May 2021 11th May 21

M. Brutus ace
It is a very nice scene. At once, tropical looking and arid.
June 21st, 2021  
