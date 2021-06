Standley Chasm or Angkerle Atwatye (the Gap of Water) to the local indigenous Arrernte people, is a dramatic 3m wide, 80m sheer rock face geological formation."Once a narrow tributary of the Finke River system, persistent rainfall and flooding of a lusher bygone era has intricately carved the sandstone slopes. Either side bears the jagged, craggy impressions created over untold millions’ of years to dramatic and picturesque effect."For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14