Day 7: Ellery Creek Big Hole - Udepata 1
Our next stop in our drive west along the West MacDonnell Ranges was the Ellery Creek Big Hole, a very popular camping, swimming and picnic spot.
The spectacular waterhole is fed by the West MacDonnell Ranges and surrounded by tall red cliffs and the sandy Ellery Creek.
Thousands of years of massive floods have carved out this waterhole, which is recognised as an internationally significant geological site.
The Aboriginal name for Ellery Big Hole is Udepata. The permanent water made it a special meeting place for the Aranda people on the fish and honey ant dreaming trails.
Strangely enough, the water here is very cold which immediately ruled out any chance of us going for a swim
For the background to this posting, see
https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
14th May 2021
14th May 21
Poppo Livy
ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
