Photo 665
Day 7: Ellery Creek Big Hole - Second Life
This old Ghost Gum had obviously suffered some sort of catastrophic event many years ago but it has gained a second life by sending up 3 "branches" which have are acting like trunks.
For the background to this posting, see
https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
15th May 2021
15th May 21
Poppo Livy
ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
2983
photos
116
followers
92
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 4
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
20th April 2021 2:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
what fabulous colours
I've got a tallowwood here very similar, except it is still only around 10 years old. nature is so grand
June 23rd, 2021
I've got a tallowwood here very similar, except it is still only around 10 years old. nature is so grand