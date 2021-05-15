Previous
Day 7: Ellery Creek Big Hole - Second Life by terryliv
Day 7: Ellery Creek Big Hole - Second Life

This old Ghost Gum had obviously suffered some sort of catastrophic event many years ago but it has gained a second life by sending up 3 "branches" which have are acting like trunks.

For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
ace
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
what fabulous colours
I've got a tallowwood here very similar, except it is still only around 10 years old. nature is so grand
June 23rd, 2021  
