Photo 667
Day 7: Ormiston Gorge
A slightly different POV to yesterday's posting but still featuring a part of the large Ghost Gum.
BoB
For the background to this posting, see
https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
17th May 2021
17th May 21
Poppo Livy
ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
2989
photos
116
followers
92
following
183% complete
View this month »
Views
6
6
Album
365 Year 4
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
20th April 2021 3:51pm
