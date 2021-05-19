Sign up
Photo 669
John Flynn Memorial - The End of the Story
Day 8 - Larapinta Dr, Alice Springs
After a 3 night stay in Alice Springs, we retraced our route from Day 7 west from Alice Springs through the West MacDonnell Ranges towards Kings Canyon.
Just outside of Alice Springs is the memorial to the Rev John Flynn who founded the RFDS, the Royal Flying Doctor Service.
And why the "End of the Story"? Because coincidently, we had seen another memorial to the beginning of the story while touring through The Kimberley in Western Australia. See
https://365project.org/terryliv/from-the-archiv/2015-06-21
For the background to this posting, see
https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
19th May 2021
19th May 21
