John Flynn Memorial - The End of the Story by terryliv
Photo 669

John Flynn Memorial - The End of the Story

Day 8 - Larapinta Dr, Alice Springs

After a 3 night stay in Alice Springs, we retraced our route from Day 7 west from Alice Springs through the West MacDonnell Ranges towards Kings Canyon.

Just outside of Alice Springs is the memorial to the Rev John Flynn who founded the RFDS, the Royal Flying Doctor Service.

And why the "End of the Story"? Because coincidently, we had seen another memorial to the beginning of the story while touring through The Kimberley in Western Australia. See https://365project.org/terryliv/from-the-archiv/2015-06-21

For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
