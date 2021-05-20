Sign up
Photo 670
Green Pussy Tail
Day 8 - West MacDonnell Ranges
Still at the lookout opposite the Ellery Creek turn off and because of the unusual summer rains, there were plenty of wild flowers most of which I had never seen before.
I think one is the Green Pussy Tail
For the background to this posting, see
https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
20th May 2021
20th May 21
Poppo Livy
ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
2998
photos
116
followers
92
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365 Year 4
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
21st April 2021 9:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
