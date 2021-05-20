Previous
Next
Green Pussy Tail by terryliv
Photo 670

Green Pussy Tail

Day 8 - West MacDonnell Ranges

Still at the lookout opposite the Ellery Creek turn off and because of the unusual summer rains, there were plenty of wild flowers most of which I had never seen before.

I think one is the Green Pussy Tail

For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
20th May 2021 20th May 21

Poppo Livy

ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
183% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise