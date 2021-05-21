Previous
Striated Mountains by terryliv
Striated Mountains

Day 8 - West MacDonnell Ranges

Still at the lookout opposite the Ellery Creek turn off and the view of the wonderful striations in this part of the southern section of the West MacDonnell Ranges.

For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
21st May 2021 21st May 21

