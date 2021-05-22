Sign up
Photo 672
Glen Helen Gorge
Day 8 - West MacDonnell Ranges
However we discovered in Alice Springs that while the road into Glen Helen was closed, It was only a couple of kms to walk into the canyon along the Finke River.
This was as close as we were able to get to Glen Helen Gorge
For the background to this posting, see
https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
22nd May 2021
22nd May 21
Poppo Livy
ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
3004
photos
116
followers
92
following
184% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365 Year 4
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
21st April 2021 11:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
