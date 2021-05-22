Previous
Glen Helen Gorge by terryliv
Glen Helen Gorge

Day 8 - West MacDonnell Ranges

However we discovered in Alice Springs that while the road into Glen Helen was closed, It was only a couple of kms to walk into the canyon along the Finke River.

This was as close as we were able to get to Glen Helen Gorge

For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
