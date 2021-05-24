Mt Sonder (1380mtrs) is a real landmark in the West MacDonnell Ranges.
Just look at all that green grass. Amazing.
For all you hikers out there, the Larapinta Trail should be at the top of your bucket list. The 223km trail is broken into 12 sections and starts at Alice Springs and basically follows the ridge line of the West MacDonnell Ranges, finishing at Mt Sonder. The trail passes through all of the major features of the ranges.
And for something to aspire to, the record for completing the trail is a tick under 41 hours.