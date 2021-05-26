The normal way to go from Alice Springs to Kings Canyon is to travel south down the Stuart Highway at 130kph for 200kms; then turn west for 110kms; and then head back north for 165kms.
The alternative is the shorter and slower route through the West MacDonnell Ranges to Glen Helen and then continue on for 265kms on the Mereenie Loop Road which takes you straight to Kings Canyon.
150+kms of the loop road is corrugated gravel and is guaranteed to shake most of your fillings out and create a multitude of brand new rattles in your car.
Since I have always wanted to go on the Mereenie Loop Road, it was a no brainer which way we would go and it turned out to be a great drive.
While most of the time, the corrugations were quite bad, the road was pretty good and much wider than I expected. It was certainly much more scenic than the highway route.
The corrugations are worst in the middle of the road and consequently, you spend most of the time with your off side wheels on the edge of the grass since that is where it is the smoothest. As a result, I reckon that the vehicles are gradually making the road wider and wider.